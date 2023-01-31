Maine Warden Service seeking information about illegally killed deer in Lebanon

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined the small buck was likely shot early on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27.

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is seeking the public's help in gaining information about an illegally killed deer in Lebanon last week.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered by Maine Operation Game Thief for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for killing the deer, a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Tuesday.

Maine Game Wardens responded to the area of Kelly Lane and West Lebanon Road for a report of a small buck found dead late last week, the release said.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined the deer was likely shot early Friday morning on Jan. 27, according to the release.

Now, the Maine Warden Service would like to speak with anyone who may have any information regarding the incident.

The agency asks anyone with any information regarding this wildlife crime to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US.

A tip can also be submitted using the Maine Operation Game Thief app, or online here.