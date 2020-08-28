Maine Warden Service searching for missing 67-year-old woman

Barbara Spillane of Dresden was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning walking on Jenny Lane off from Middle Road in Dresden.

DRESDEN, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing 67-year-old woman in Dresden.

Barbara Spillane, of 1226 Middle Road in Dresden, was last seen by a neighbor at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday morning walking on Jenny Lane off from Middle Road in Dresden. She is 5’9” tall, approximately 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Spillane may be disoriented and may or may not respond to her name.