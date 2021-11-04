$3K reward being offered for information about dead deer left to rot in Maine field

Officials are asking people to report any illegal activity seen over the weekend near the fields at the end of South Road in Harmony.

HARMONY, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding what it calls a "senseless and illegal killing" of two does and a fawn in Harmony.

The deer were left to rot in a farmer's field, according to the warden service.

Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works in cooperation with the warden service to offer rewards for these types of crimes, is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Operation Game Thief can be contacted at 1-800-ALERT-US.

Officials said it is unclear when exactly the deer were killed, but they're asking people to report any illegal activity seen over the weekend near the fields at the end of South Road in Harmony.