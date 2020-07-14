Maine Warden Service looking for 62-year-old Freeport woman

Anyone with info on Sarah Dowling's whereabouts should call police

FREEPORT, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing 62-year-old Freeport woman on the Desert Road in Freeport.

Sarah Dowling left a note at her home on the Desert Road in Freeport sometime between 8:00 and 11:00 a.m. saying that she was going for a walk. Dowling is a diabetic and can become disoriented when not able to take her medication. She is known to frequently walk on the roads near her home.

Dowling is 5’ 6” tall, weighs approximately 200 lbs., and has gray hair. She is likely to be wearing jeans, gray/bluish gray sneakers and glasses.

The Maine Warden Service, along with Brunswick and Freeport Police Department, and dozens of volunteers and family are searching the area on foot, with K9 units, and drones. The search began at approximately 4:00 p.m.