Waldo County tech school director arrested for alleged incidents involving 13-year-old girl

The Waldo County Technical Center Cooperative Board Chairwoman says none of the complaints against Kevin Michaud, 58, involved a WCTC student. He resigned on July 7.

BELFAST, Maine — A 58-year-old man who recently served as the director of a technical school in Waldo County was arrested Sunday for alleged incidents involving a 13-year-old girl.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, Kevin Michaud was arrested Sunday at his home in China on one count of simple assault class D and summonsed for one count of unlawful sexual touching.

Moss said Michaud was being investigated by Maine State Police after troopers discovered he was communicating online with the girl. Following two incidents with the girl earlier this year in Waldo County, the two charges were brought down on Michaud.

According to the Waldo County Technical Center website, Michaud has been in the education field for nearly 30 years and joined the school’s staff in 2015. WCTC Cooperative Board Chairwoman Jean Dube said in a statement Wednesday that Michaud resigned as director on July 7.

“We are shocked and dismayed to learn of the recent allegations against Mr. Michaud relating to his conduct outside of WCTC,” Dube said.

Dube claims none of the complaints against Michaud involved WCTC students and said “we are not aware of any similar issues relating to Mr. Michaud’s previous work at WCTC.”

“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of WCTC’s students is our number one priority, and we will continue to do everything possible to provide all WCTC students and staff with a positive and supportive learning environment,” Dube said.