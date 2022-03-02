Maine towns attempt to buy dormant trash plant for $1.5M

A group named the Municipal Review Committee is representing the 115 Maine towns that used the facility in the short span it ran.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on Nov. 12, 2021.

Maine towns are putting in an offer to buy a Hampden waste plant for $1.5 million in an attempt to revive the shuttered plant that closed six months after its opening in 2020.

A group named the Municipal Review Committee represents the 115 Maine towns that used the facility in the short span it ran. On Tuesday, the group said that it put in an offer to buy the Coast Resources waste plant for $1.5 million, The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.

The committee and the plant's owners approved an agreement saying the owners can continue to seek offers to buy the facility. If the owners do not find a better offer by June, they will sell the plant to the public committee for its bid, the newspaper said.

According to court records, the plant owners spent $52 million on the construction of the facility.

The Municipal Review Committee's board president, Karen Fussell, said Monday that the group's offer is within its available resources.