MAINE, USA — A Maine teenager convicted of killing his mother after an argument about stolen marijuana has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Lukas Mironovas appeared in court Thursday for sentencing in Augusta. Police said another teenager helped Mironovas strangle his mother, Kimberly Mironovas, before her son stabbed her in the neck.

The killing happened in April 2018 after Kimberly Mironovas confronted her son and two teenage friends about the missing pot, court documents said. One of the other teenagers, who a judge described as the “prime mover” in the plot, has already been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The other teen was 13 at the time and pleaded guilty to conspiracy, and will be committed to a youth facility until he reaches at 21.

His aunt, Beth Hutchins, testified that Lukas Mironovas’ parents previously tried to get him help for mental illness, but it did not succeed.

“He was loved and accepted no matter what, but our love was not enough,” she said. “Kimberly did everything she could to help her son get well.”

Lukas Mironovas previously waived his right to argue he should be tried as a juvenile as part of a plea agreement with the state. Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy’s sentence came at the recommendation of the prosecution and the defense.

