PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s supreme court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted of manslaughter in the death of a 6-month-old-boy in Millinocket.

Jessee Mackin is serving a 5 1/2-year prison sentence for the 2015 death of Larry Lord Jr., who was the son of his girlfriend. Mackin was living with the baby’s mother in Millinocket at the time.

Mackin was found guilty of manslaughter last May.

According to testimony, Mackin was the person caring for the child when Lord's body went "limp."

In his appeal, Mackin contended the evidence was insufficient to convict, but the supreme court upheld the conviction on Tuesday.

The baby was the son of Anthony Lord, who’s serving two life prison sentences for a shooting rampage that claimed two lives and injured four others in 2015. Lord said he was overcome with grief over his son’s death before the shootings.

RELATED: Millinocket man sentenced to 5 years for 2015 death of baby boy

RELATED: Trial of Millinocket man accused of killing baby underway

RELATED: Millinocket man's fate in the hands of a judge

RELATED: Millinocket man found guilty of killing 6-month-old