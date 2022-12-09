Maine Supreme Court suspends former Franklin County DA's license to practice law

Kayla Alves pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was sentenced in August to two years probation and a $2,000 fine.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has suspended for nine months the law license of a former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney who pleaded guilty to tampering with documents in connection with a 12-person marijuana distribution ring.

Kayla M. Alves, of Farmington, was sentenced in August to two years probation and a $2,000 fine.

She was accused of tipping off a defendant in the case, former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Bradley Scovil, that he was under investigation as part of the $13 million conspiracy, and deleting incriminating text messages.

On Nov. 7, the law court sanctioned Alves after finding she committed multiple violations of the Maine Rules of Professional Conduct.

In its suspension, the Board cited "serious crime conviction, unlawful destroying potential evidence, criminal conduct, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer, conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

One other defendant in the case, Randall Cousineau, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at a future date.

The remaining cases await a court ruling after several defendants moved for the prosecution to be enjoined under the Rohrabacher-Farr Spending Rider.

The rider prohibits the Justice Department from spending money to interfere with states' medical marijuana laws.

Prosecutors responded and the court awaits a reply from the defendants by Dec. 19, the U.S. Attorney's office said Friday.