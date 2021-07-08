Maine supreme court rejects appeal in 2018 Bangor killing

F Daly was convicted of murder in the death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis, whose body was found in a boarding home in January 2018.

BANGOR, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is our reporting from September 2019, when Daily was convicted.

Maine’s highest court has rejected an appeal by a Boston native convicted and sentenced to 42 years for a fatal shooting in Bangor.

F Daly was convicted of murder in the death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis, whose body was found in a boarding home in January 2018.

Prosecutors said Daly confessed to his former girlfriend and that a gun hidden in his home matched bullet casings left at the scene.

Daly contended the trial judge should have allowed evidence of an alternative suspect and should have granted a new trial, but the Maine Supreme Court rejected his appeal.