PERRY, Maine — Maine State Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was stolen from Perry.

It is a 1991 Chevy Step Side with Maine registration 7158XE in mint condition.

Anyone with information should call the Bangor Regional Communication Center at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for Trooper Kim Sawyer.

