TURNER, Maine — The Rumford Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that a Maine State Trooper was hit during a traffic stop in Turner on Monday.

According to Rumford police, the trooper will be fine. They said he was struck because "a driver failed to slow down...failed to move over...failed to allow him to safely do his job."

Rumford police did not specify when or where the trooper was hit - only that it was on a stretch of road in Turner.

Police are now reminding people that whether it's a police officer, ambulance personnel, fire personnel, or a tow truck operator, the law states you must slow down and move over for safe passing. This is the driver's responsibility.

RELATED: Drivers ignoring Maine's 'move over, slow down' law

Rumford police reiterated that if you fail to move over, you may get ticketed. But more importantly, you could injure or kill somebody.

RELATED: Some drivers criticize Maine's 'Move Over, Slow Down' law as unclear

RELATED: State Trooper injured in second move-over crash in 8 days

RELATED: Maine police to enforce 'Move Over' law more in 2019