Maine State Police stopped a car on the northbound lane of the Maine Turnpike (I-95) in York and say they found 40 grams of heroin in it on Sunday, January 6.

The car was stopped and searched as part of a roadside investigation, according to Maine State Police.

Damon Fagan of Presque Isle and Limestone was charged with class A aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and a class E violation of conditions of release.