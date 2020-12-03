MAINE, USA — The Maine State Police announced Wednesday they arrested 26-year-old Jared Foster, who had four active warrants for his arrest. However, they're still searching for another wanted man.

Jason Levasseur, 44, is described as 5'8" and 210 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He is from the Danforth/Houlton area and also has four active arrest warrants.

Anyone with information should call Maine State Police at (207) 973-3700 and ask to speak with Trooper Lander.

RELATED: State police searching for 2 Maine men, each with 4 active warrants

RELATED: Controversial former St. Agatha residents arrested on warrants from Tennessee

RELATED: Maine State Police arrest 2 fugitives from New Hampshire; both found hiding in closets