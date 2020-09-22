Maine State Police seized more than $720K in illegal drugs entering Maine this summer

Maine State Police Troop G patrols the Maine Turnpike from the New Hampshire/Maine state line in Kittery to Augusta.

KITTERY, Maine — During the summer months, Maine State Police Troop G has worked hard to combat what it calls an "overwhelming flow of illicit narcotics entering every city and town of Vacationland." The troop patrols the Maine Turnpike from the New Hampshire/Maine state line in Kittery to Augusta.

From June 21 through September 21, Troop G said its troopers seized more than 10.5 pounds (4.8 kilos or 48,000 dosage units) of narcotics with an estimated street value of over $720,000.

Troop G made 52 trafficking arrests and one arrest for drug possession.

Troopers said they have not yet seized any heroin in 2020. However, they said they have instead been seizing "the more potent, highly addictive drug fentanyl," which they said has taken the place of heroin in Maine.

In addition to the drug seizures, troopers also seized over $58,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

All seizures stem from traffic stops on Maine roads, according to Maine State Police.

Here's the breakdown of what was seized by Troop G over the course of the summer:

Fentanyl - 3857 grams

Methamphetamine - 700 grams

Cocaine Hydrochloride - 102 grams

Cocaine Base - 146 grams

Diverted Prescriptions or Fentanyl Tablets - 491.5

Marijuana - 0 grams

Heroin - 0 grams

Maine had 380 overdose deaths in 2019, according to the Drug Death Report released by the Attorney General’s Office.