MAINE, USA — Maine State Police seized five tractor trailers on Friday, all of which are owned by Commodity Haulers Express. The company is based in North Kingston, Rhode Island.

In a Facebook post, State Police said the company owes about $75,000 in unpaid tolls to the Maine Turnpike Authority, which were acquired over a three-year period. The company employs a fleet of about 20 trucks.

Corporal Chris Rogers conducted an investigation and found the company had been notified of the unpaid bill multiple times by the Turnpike Authority. Their right to operate their vehicles in Maine had also been suspended by the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

On Friday, troopers located five of the company's offending trucks. State Police said the trucks were towed to Copp Motors in Cumberland where they will stay until the toll bills have been paid.

