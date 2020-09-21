Maine State Police seeking to identify man they say fled the scene of a crash in Carmel

The unknown man driving the vehicle and a known juvenile passenger reportedly fled the scene on foot toward Carmel Village, police said.

CARMEL, Maine — The Maine State Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Friday.

Acording to police, it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Dyer Road and Main Road (US Route 2) in Carmel.

The unknown man driving the vehicle and a known juvenile passenger reportedly fled the scene on foot toward Carmel Village, police said.

As a result of their investigation, police learned that the man made a purchase at the Village Market prior to the accident. They were able to obtain surveillance footage, which shows the man making a purchase and then leaving the market in the vehicle that was involved in the collision, a 2019 black Subaru sedan.