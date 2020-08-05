CORINNA, Maine — The Maine State Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning at AE Robinson convenience store on Newport Road in Corinna.

Troopers said a man armed with a handgun entered the store around 2:30 a.m. and demanded money. The woman working as a clerk in the store refused to hand over any cash and ran into the store's office. According to police, that action scared off the robber and he fled on foot, likely on a nearby rail trail. The clerk was not injured.

Police said the robber is around 30 years old, six feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair.

The man was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white strings, a black Carhart winter hat, a black face mask, and blue latex gloves.

Troopers and Game Wardens are continuing their search for the robber Friday morning and have been assisted by the Newport and Dexter Police Departments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maine State Police in Bangor at (207) 973-3700.

