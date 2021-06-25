Maine State Police searching for suspect in Corinth bank robbery

Police said they have not received any information that indicates there is any ongoing threat to the public.

CORINTH, Maine — Maine State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Corinth on Friday morning.

Troopers responded to the Maine Savings Bank on Main Street just after 7:45 a.m.

According to police, the suspect is described as a 5-foot-8-inch, 150-pound white man. He was wearing a dark baseball cap with an unknown logo, sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt-type jacket, a dark shirt under the jacket, tan khaki pants, a blue medical facemask, and blue medical gloves, according to police. Police said he put money in a black bag with handles, but they did not specify how much money he took.

The man left on foot in the direction of a nearby Family Dollar, and police said they do not know if he has access to a vehicle.

Police said they have not received any information that indicates there is any ongoing threat to the public. However, unless necessary, they ask people to stay clear of the area of the bank.