MAINE, USA — The Maine State Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Shain Johnson, who they said recently stole a vehicle and is wanted on multiple bail violations.

According to police, Johnson is known to stay on both Lisbon Street in Lewiston and Jackson Street in Sanford. He is currently wanted on seven active sets of bail conditions for crimes including multiple felony thefts, multiple burglaries, illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violating conditions of release. Johnson was alleged to be involved in numerous burglaries over the past few months.

Johnson is currently wanted for another felony burglary recently. While he was being sought for this warrant, the Wells Police Department took a complaint Monday that accused Johnson of stealing a vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a red 2000 Toyota Celica with aftermarket rims and a Maine registration of 7066XF.

Police said Johnson is known to carry firearms and should not be approached by the public.

Anybody who knows the whereabouts of Johnson or the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Maine State Police, a local Sheriff’s Office, or a local Police Department.

