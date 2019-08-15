RANDOLPH, Maine — Police are trying identify a man caught stealing a wallet from the Randolph Gas Station on Water Street on August 9.

Security camera footage shows the man pocketing a wallet another customer left at the counter after paying for her gas.

Police describe him as having worn a dark colored shirt and dark shorts. His hair appears to be gray.

Police say the vehicle he came and left in is a purple/blue Ford Ranger truck.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call 207-624-7076.

