State police say NH teen led them on chase in stolen pickup truck

RUMFORD, Maine — A 17-year-old New Hampshire girl driving a stolen pickup truck led police on a chase from Bethel to Rumford late Monday afternoon before she was stopped on Route 2, state police said Tuesday.

The teen, who was not named due to her age, allegedly hit a vehicle and a jersey barrier in a construction zone on Route 2 in Bethel at about 5 p.m., prompting Oxford County deputies and the Maine state troopers to pursue the allegedly stolen beige Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck.

The driver avoided three sets of spike mats between Bethel and Rumford, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The teen allegedly turned onto Knox Street in Rumford, but instead of stopping at the dead end, drove through a private yard, through a fence, and then struck a parked vehicle, police said.

She then allegedly returned to Spruce Street and then Route 2, heading back towards Bethel.

As the truck neared Whippoorwill Road, it hit spike mats set out by state troopers and was then stopped by police.

The teen was uninjured, police said, and was taken to the New Hampshire-Maine state line, where Berlin police took her into custody.

She faces charges in Maine including failure to stop for an officer, eluding an officer, and driving to endanger, according to police.