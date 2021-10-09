Maine State Police remind people of Move Over Law

The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching stopped emergency and public service vehicles on the side of the road.

WELLS, Maine — Maine State Police and the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety are reminding people to follow the Move Over Law.

The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching stopped emergency and public service vehicles on the side of the road. Not obeying carries a minimum fine of $275.

"It really comes down to paying attention. Slow down, and move over," said Maine State Police Sergeant, Daniel Hanson.

State police conducted a demonstration on I-95 in Wells and Bangor Friday. NEWS CENTER Maine witnessed a lot of drivers not following the law, leading to one person being pulled over.