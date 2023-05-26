Maine State Police involved in shooting in Alton

The shooting reportedly took place at about 10:13 a.m. on Argyle Road in Alton. Details about the incident were limited.

ALTON, Maine — A shooting Friday morning involving a Maine State Police officer is under investigation.

The shooting reportedly took place at about 10:13 a.m. on Argyle Road in Alton, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Thomas Pickering.

The Maine attorney general's office was responding to the scene as of 11 a.m. and will be conducting an investigation, and a portion of the road was closed Friday.

"There are no further details to report at this time," Pickering wrote.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.