LEBANON, Maine — Three people were arrested at a home on Evergreen Lane in Lebanon Tuesday, after Maine State Police troopers said they saw a suspicious man in the front yard.

Troopers had received information that a resident of the home was trafficking in heroin and when they pulled into the lot, the man fled into a wooded area.

The man was apprehended after a foot pursuit and was identified as Cory Shaheen, 24, of Lebanon. He was arrested for criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest/detention. Shaheen had previously been issued a 'no trespass' order stating he could not be at the property.

Troopers returned to the residence and conducted a bail check on Tianna Fermino, 21, of Lebanon. Fermino was arrested for trafficking in heroin and violation of condition of release. According to police, she was found in possession of heroin and hundreds of small plastic baggies commonly used to sell illegal narcotics in. Police said she also had several scales in her room.

A third person, Devin Goodale, 26, of Sanford, was located in the home and arrested for violation of condition of release and on a probation violation. Goodale was on house arrest and was not supposed to be away from his Sanford residence.

All three individuals were transported to the York County Jail. Fermino's bail was set at $300, Shaheen's bail was set at $100, and Goodale was held on his probation violation.

