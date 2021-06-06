Maine State Police investigating 'suspicious incident' in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — Maine State Police has taken over an investigation near downtown Old Town on 129 Center St. Its major crime unit is assisting Old Town Police Department with a suspicious incident.
Two neighbors who live across from the apartment complex where the incident took place say they saw many police officers and cruisers since Friday night. Both agree it is typically a quiet building and are surprised to see so many local and state officers throughout a few days.
The apartment door and a trailer truck outside the apartment had yellow crime scene tape as Maine State Police further investigated the incident.
