Maine State Police investigating Bald Mountain incident

DEDHAM, Maine — The Maine State Police are asking for help in identifying the people who were in two Jeeps so they can talk to them.
Troopers are investigating an incident that occurred on top of Bald Mountain in Dedham on August 1, 2020 at around 1:50 p.m.
If you have any information, please contact Trooper Dana Austin at 207-973-3700.
