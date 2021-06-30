State police investigating altercation that led to one man's death in Somerville

The altercation between two men, which happened sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, left one man dead and the other man injured

JEFFERSON, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man who was involved in an altercation Wednesday morning in Somerville.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety's Spokesperson Shannon Moss, the altercation between two men, which happened sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, left one man dead and the other man injured.

The Kennebec Journal reports the man was found dead outside a residence on Rockland Road (Route 17), while the wounded man was about 2 miles away on Valley Road. The man who was wounded was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Moss said.

Moss said names aren't being released, pending family notification.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Evidence Response Team are in the early stages of their investigation, Moss said, and will be investigating the crime scene and conducting interviews through the night "to piece together exactly what happened [Wednesday] morning."

Maine State Police Major Crime Unit is at this property in Somerville. Police have not confirmed it’s a death investigation but I can see there is a dead body on the ground behind this structure. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/rqbPPzoXSn — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) June 30, 2021

State police were on scene about a mile away from this scene where a pickup truck was hauled away. We do not know if the two are connected. @newscentermaine — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) June 30, 2021

The medical examiner has removed the body from the scene. @newscentermaine — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) June 30, 2021

