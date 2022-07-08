Maine State Police helping to investigate death in Mexico

Maine State Police detectives are assisting the Mexico Police Department with an investigation into a death that happened along Intervale Avenue in Mexico.

On Saturday, August 6, Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss confirmed Maine State Police detectives are helping the Mexico Police Department with this investigation.

Moss said the death happened along Intervale Avenue in Mexico.

Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine that few details have been released at this time. She said they hope to learn more information on Sunday, August 7.

Maine State Police have confirmed there is no danger to the public.

