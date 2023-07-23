Maine State Police Detective shot and killed a Dresden man after executing a search warrant

State Police say 28-year-old Frank Foss Jr. was wanted on multiple charges. He was found in the woods with a gun pointed at officers when he was shot and killed.

CHELSEA, Maine — A Maine State Police Detective shot and killed a man while officers executed search and arrest warrants in Chelsea Sunday.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies, and Maine State Police were attempting to serve the warrants for 28-year-old Frank Foss Jr. of Dresden.

In a release, Moss said Foss Jr. was wanted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and for bail violations associated with a prior class C domestic violence incident.

The Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for 17 Hankerson Road in Chelsea. Moss said when officers searched the wooded area surrounding the home, officers spotted Foss Jr. who, police said, was pointing a handgun at a Maine State Police Tactical Team member.

State Police Detective Scott Duff shot and killed Foss Jr., according to Moss.