AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Police say they arrested a driver on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after their pick-up truck was stopped for a registration violation in Skowhegan.

Once the officer approached the vehicle, signs of alcohol impairment and other "illegal activity," were apparent, according to the police.

The driver was removed from the truck and a police K-9 searched the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for unlawful trafficking of drugs (possessing 1.9 ounces of cocaine), as well as operating under the influence (OUI).

As of Tuesday, March 4, 2020, the investigation into the incident is ongoing, so no names will be released at this time, police say.

