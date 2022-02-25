Police at scene of reported standoff in Pittsfield

Police were called to a Detroit Avenue home Friday morning.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — State and local law enforcement remained at the scene of a standoff on Detroit Avenue in Pittsfield early Friday afternoon.

Pittsfield police said just after noon that residents of Detroit Avenue had been asked to stay in their homes until the incident was resolved.

A Maine State Police tactical team, along with Pittsfield police and the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, remained at the scene of a "critical incident" just after 1 p.m., along with Clinton and Pittsfield fire departments, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Route 100 remained closed.

Moss said there was no danger to the public.