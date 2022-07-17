Maine State Police assisting Lewiston PD in a death investigation

Limited details were available Sunday night as police investigate a death on Howe Street in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine State Police and the Lewiston Police Department are investigating a death on Howe Street. The lower section of Howe Street was closed as of Sunday night as officers remained on the scene. Crime scene tape blocked off a residence where officers continued their investigation.

Details are still limited as of Sunday night, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Maine State Police has not confirmed that this is a homicide investigation as of Sunday, according to a release sent by Moss.

Will will update this story as we learn more information.