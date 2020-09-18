Maine State Police asking for public's help locating Mars Hill man wanted on 5 charges

On Sept. 15, Keighan Robichaud-Griffin fled the scene of a traffic stop into a thick patch of woods off Route 1 in Westfield, according to police.

WESTFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for help from the Aroostook County community in locating Keighan Robichaud-Griffin, 24, of Mars Hill.

Robichaud-Griffin is wanted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violation of conditional release, unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, possession of burglary tools, and refusing to submit to arrest/detention.

According to police, Robichaud-Griffin was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on September 15, and fled the scene of the stop into a thick patch of woods off Route 1 in Westfield.

He's described as 5’6” and 190 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, Police said he was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana, and a black flat brim hat.

Anyone with information on Robichaud-Griffin's whereabouts is asked to contact Maine State Police Troop F at 207-532-5400 or Aroostook County Crimestoppers at 1-800-638-8477.