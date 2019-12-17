LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police arrested Samngiang Chan at a home in Lebanon Monday.

Chan, 31, was wanted for possession of methamphetamine in Strafford County, New Hampshire. In fact, Chan was one of Strafford County's Most Wanted.

On Monday, Dec. 16, Maine State Police received information from New Hampshire authorities concerning Chan's location.

Around 9 P.M., troopers responded to the home in Lebanon and arrested him.

Chan was transported to the York County Jail and is being held without bail. Police said he will be extradited back to New Hampshire at a later date.

