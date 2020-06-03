LEBANON, Maine — Maine State Police arrested two wanted New Hampshire residents Thursday night at a home on Jim Grant Road in Lebanon, Maine.

Samantha Smith, 32, and Ryan Barbin, 36, are both from Rochester, NH.

Smith held a warrant for possession of cocaine. Troopers were allowed into the Lebanon home and located Smith hiding in a closet in a bedroom.

Barbin held a warrant for violation of bail conditions and theft. He was found hiding in a closet in a different room.

Smith and Barbin are now charged as being fugitives from justice. They were transported to the York County Jail and will be extradited back to New Hampshire at a later date.

RELATED: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Lewiston; man out on bail found with more than $2K in suspected drug proceeds

RELATED: Biddeford man who jumped from second story window to flee drug arrest now sentenced to 6 years in prison

RELATED: Maine teen accused of initiating high-speed chase, crashing into gas station

RELATED: MDEA undercover drug bust leads to Mexico man's arrest, seizure of $35,000 worth of cocaine