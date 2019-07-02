OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A New Hampshire man was arrested and charged after leading police from two towns on a chase, only stopping when he crashed.

Buxton Police were called on Wednesday, Feb. 7, to help an Old Orchard officer who was chasing the driver of a Toyota pickup truck that was heading toward Buxton.

The driver, Edward Lepore, 39, of Tamworth, New Hampshire refused to pull over, according to Buxton Police.

Buxton officers laid down a stinger spike mat at the intersection of Broadturn County, Long Plains and Portland Roads in their attempt to stop Lepore.

Police Chief Troy Cline said the driver showed a "total disregard for anyone's safety."

Officer Bradbury was nearly hit by the truck while putting down the spike mat but ended up with only a cut on his hand, according to police.

Lepore continued driving on Long Plains Road with an officer pursuing him until he lost control in Standish and crashed into a utility pole.

Lepore was arrested. Police say he was wanted on four separate warrants for numerous protection order violations.

Lepore is being charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they continue to investigate, and they expect more charges are likely.