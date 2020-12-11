Maine mom Sharon Kennedy seeks new trial in child's murder that prompted reforms

Sharon Kennedy was sentenced to 48 years in prison in February for her role in her daughter's 2018 death.

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter Marissa has appealed to Maine’s highest court to request a new trial claiming that she was the victim of abuse by her former husband.

Sharon Kennedy was sentenced to 48 years in prison in February for her role in her daughter's 2018 death. The case began when Marissa Kennedy was found dead in her family's Stockton Springs condo. According to the medical examiner, her heart had given out after months of abuse.

Attorneys for Sharon Kennedy also argued in the appeal to Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court that the prosecutors committed misconduct in saying things to the jury that they weren’t allowed to say.

Kennedy's former husband, Julio Carrillo, was also convicted in the murder.

Prior to Sharon Kennedy's sentencing in February, the Carrillo family released the following statement:

"On behalf of the entire Carrillo Family.

Since the beginning of this nightmare, we have stayed quiet, never spoke ill of Sharon Kennedy or her family. Never did we blame or accused her of solely beating her child to death. We were very conscious that this horrible incident was done by two adults. My brother, accepted responsibility for his part in this. By no means, did we condoned or accepted his behavior. He is paying his debt to society, as he should. However, we are sickened and disgusted at the fact that Sharon Kenned nor the Kennedy family accepted responsibility for her actions against her daughter. On numerous occasions, Mr. Kennedy was contacted by his neighbor in Stockton’s springs informing him of noises, screams coming from the condo. Mr. Kennedy informed us of this on day Marissa was found.

I am appalled that Mrs. Kennedy stood in front of the judge and stated Sharon was “gentle” and didn’t have a mean bone in her body. Weeks before Sharon and Julio departed for Maine, Mrs. Kennedy personally told she did not want Sharon to take Marissa because she was afraid Sharon would hurt her and she didn’t know how to be a mother.

Let’s be clear, having learning disabilities is not and should not be used as an excuse for slowly killing your child. That is an insult to every person who suffers from learning disabilities. Shame on the entire Defense team and the Kennedy Family for blatantly lying."

Marissa's death was one of two that exposed gaps in Maine’s child welfare system and led to reforms.