Maine men charged in connection to widespread vandalism in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine — Two Maine men were charged Friday for widespread graffiti and vandalism in Sanford. The graffiti was discovered Monday morning.

Anthony Plateroti, 19, of Sanford and Jacob Lanagan, 19, of Wells were both charged with class C aggravated criminal mischief.

According to the Sanford Police Department, the vandalism included graffiti to private businesses, residences, and city property. Graffiti was located on traffic signs, park benches, park signs, cross walks, fences, businesses, and a monument. The tag most commonly used was “NCG,” “NCGANG,” and “NO CULTURE.”

According to Sanford police, the aggregate amount of the damage is estimated to be well over $2,000.

Plateroti and Lanagan were identified early in the investigation and formally charged after being interviewed by police. Both reported being members of a band called the “No Culture Gang,” according to police. Police said the two claimed responsibility and reported other band members were unaware of their actions and their actions were not sanctioned by the group.