Maine men accused of threatening people with loaded guns in Westbrook

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, the Westbrook Police Department said some people reported being threatened by two males who were armed with weapons.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Two men from Maine are accused of threatening people with loaded guns on Friday night.

Justin Robbins, 26, of Westbrook was arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Brandon Murray, 21, of South Portland was arrested and charged with criminal threatening. Both men were transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, the Westbrook Police Department said some people reported being threatened by two males who were armed with weapons.

According to police, the victims who reported the threatening were being followed by the suspects for a period of time. They were directed to drive to the Westbrook Public Safety building as officers responded to find the suspects' vehicle.

The suspects' vehicle ended up being located in the parking lot of a local establishment. As an officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle started to drive off. Another officer arrived on scene and blocked the exit. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and officers took the two suspects into custody without further issue.