Maine men accused of possessing meth and fentanyl arrested in parking lot of Litchfield store

One of the men was allegedly injecting a needle in his arm when deputies approached their car at Gowell's Shop'n Save in Litchfield.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — Two Maine men were arrested Sunday morning in the parking lot of Gowell's Shop'n Save in Litchfield. They are now facing drug charges, as well as charges for violating conditions of release.

Around 9:20 a.m., Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the store for a report of suspicious activity. They said they encountered two men in a car and that the passenger was using a needle to inject something into his arm.

According to the sheriff's office, both men were on bail conditions and subject to search and testing.

The passenger was identified as Shane Brooks, 29, of Bowdoinham.

The driver was identified as John Hansen, 37, of Auburn.

Methamphetamine and fentanyl were located as a result of the search, according to the sheriff's office. Both men were arrested and charged with the following:

Violating conditions of release

Three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs

Hansen’s bail was set at $2,500 cash and he has been ordered not to return to the store and not to possess alcohol or illegal drugs.