EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — East Millinocket police arrested a Maine man wanted in Oklahoma for kidnapping and forcible rape.

East Millinocket Police say they arrested Terran Morrow, 44, of Millinocket on Sunday, October 27.

Morrow had an active felony arrest warrant out of Tulsa County, Oklahoma for kidnapping and forcible rape in the 1st degree. Morrow had nationwide extradition with a bail amount set at $250,000, according to East Millinocket Police.

Police learned that Morrow was staying at the Gateway Inn in Medway and had been involved in drug activity. By the time police got a warrant to search the room where Morrow was staying he had already left, police say they were able to arrest him at the Big Apple in Medway.

While police were arresting Morrow, they found additional evidence of criminal activity that involves other people. Police are still investigating.

Maine State Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office helped East Millinocket Police in the arrest of Morrow.

Morrow will have a bail hearing on Monday at 1 p.m. in Bangor.