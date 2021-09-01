Maine man sentenced to 50 years for fatal beating

Rondon Athayde was convicted in June of the murder of his girlfriend in Hartford.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine man who beat his girlfriend to death while the couple’s children were inside the home is going to prison for 50 years.

A judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on Rondon Athayde, who was convicted in June of the murder of Ana Cordeiro.

The Sun Journal reports that Justice William Stokes called the domestic violence assault an “abomination,” adding that the images of the victim and crime scene “stayed with me for several weeks.”

The couple had moved from Brazil to Maine.