PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland, Maine, man charged with killing a woman with whom he shared three children was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday.

Anthony Leng pleaded guilty to murder under an agreement that caps his sentence at 40 years. The plea agreement was offered by the state in an effort to prevent Anthony Leng's children from having to testify.

Leng acknowledged firing the shots that killed 36-year-old Sohka Khuon during an argument in January 2018. He told police he did so out of fear when she allegedly turned toward him with a knife.

A state medical examiner’s office report that says Khuon was shot at least five times and found slumped against a kitchen cabinet when police arrived at the home.

Two of the couple’s children, ages 10 and 15, were at the home at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: Portland man pleads guilty to 2018 murder of partner

RELATED: Murder charge leveled against Anthony Leng at arraignment

RELATED: Anthony Leng's attorney waives initial appearance on murder charge