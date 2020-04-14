MAINE, USA — In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department warned of a man who escape from adult home confinement.

Clinton Freeman Rhoades, 41, has a history of drug charges, specifically meth. He is originally from the Calais, area.

Rhoades is currently serving the remainder of his sentence in the community as part of the Supervised Community Confinement Program (SCCP) but has not reported in to his probation officer, as required.

Rhoades has multiple tattoos, including along his arms, calf and neck. He's about six feet tall.

Before being approved for the SCCP program, Rhoades was serving his time at Mountain View Correctional Facility for multiple drug related offenses.

If you see him, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement. Police say you should not approach him.

