Maine man killed in 'random attack' in Florida

Jeffrey Chapman, 49, was attacked and killed in Clearwater, Florida on Oct. 19.

MAINE, Maine — A Maine man was attacked and killed in Clearwater, Florida last week.

Jeffrey Chapman, 49, was attacked with a tire iron and beaten to death while riding his bike early in the morning on Mandalay Avenue on Oct. 19. Police said it was a random attack.

A 26-year-old man, Jermaine Bennett, was arrested the next day at his job in the town of Wesley Chapel, Clearwater Police spokesman Robert Shaw told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Shaw said Bennett admitted to striking Chapman several times in the head with a tire iron-like device.

"He showed no remorse whatsoever. He said that he chose his victim randomly and blamed 'the ills of society' for the murder," Shaw said. "I don't know if we know what that means."

Chapman was president and CEO of a financial services firm and had moved part-time to Florida in recent years, the Bangor Daily News reported.

His body was found on a sidewalk early the next morning in a residential area in northern Clearwater Beach.

Bennett was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail, Shaw said.

Police continue to look for a second suspect.

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Jeffrey M. Chapman, 49, of Clearwater Beach. Here's the latest on the homicide investigation from Mandalay Avenue. Detectives are working diligently to identify the victim and the suspects in the case. We believe there were at least two suspects involved who were in a black four-door sedan. Anyone with information should call us at 727-562-4242. Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Friday, October 21, 2022