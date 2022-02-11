Maine man gets 12 years in prison for 1984 killing

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday and will serve 12 years in prison.
Kirt Damon pleaded guilty for his involvement in the death of Dorothea Burke back in 1984. A judge then sentenced him to prison. A NEWS CENTER Maine photojournalist was in the courtroom when the sentence was issued.
Burke's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head by either a baseball bat or a piece of wood.
Forensic evidence included red fibers found on Demon's shirt, along with confetti from a wedding reception that both he and the victim attended that day.
Burke's body was found five days after being reported missing in 1984. She was 63 at the time of her death.
"There was clearly some work that was done at the Maine State Crime Laboratory with regards to the fibers that were found on Dot, as well as in items that were at the scene. There was work done on the confetti that we were able to establish that link. That was what pulled it together at this particular time, as well as the defendant's former wives coming forward and sharing with the state what Kirk Damon had told them," Leane Zainea, assistant attorney general, said.
