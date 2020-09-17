Maine man charged with murdering woman in New Hampshire

STRATHAM, N.H. — Robert Pavao, 21, formerly of Berwick, has been indicted by the New Hampshire Multicounty Grand Jury in connection with the death of Catherine Heppner in Stratham, New Hampshire on February 9.

Pavao was indicted for one count of first degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Catherine Heppner by stabbing her before, after, and/or while engaged in the commission of, or while attempting to commit felonious sexual assault, and one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Catherine Heppner under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by stabbing her.