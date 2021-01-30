Maine man charged with false distress call to Coast Guard

Back in December, the Coast Guard crews suspended its search for three people off the Maine coast after learning the call was a 'probable hoax.'

MAINE, USA — Nathan Libby of Rockland has been charged with making a false distress call to the Coast Guard on December 3, 2020, via VHF-FM radio channel 16.

Based on the call, the Coast Guard initiated a search spanning more than five hours, which included the use of a local Coast Guard vessel, a Maine Marine Patrol vessel, and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.

A criminal complaint was filed on January 27 in the U.S. District Court in Portland against Libby, who faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the crime.