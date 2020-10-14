Maine man charged with child enticement in Massachusetts

According to The Eagle Tribune, the Salisbury charges were the result of a Salisbury police detective posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social media chat apps.

SALISBURY, Mass. — After being arraigned last month in Haverhill District Court on child enticement and other charges, a Maine man was arraigned Friday for the same charges stemming from a separate investigation by the Salisbury Police Department, according to The Eagle Tribune.

The Eagle Tribune reported that Patrick Plummer of Parsonsfield was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail, and is facing the following Salisbury-based charges: enticing a child under 16, sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter to a minor.

If Plummer posts bail, he has been ordered not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 16. He is due back in court on Oct. 29 for a pretrial hearing, according to The Eagle Tribune.

The Eagle Tribune reported that Plummer was originally arrested by Georgetown police on September 26, after driving to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex but turned out to actually be a Georgetown police detective.

According to The Eagle Tribune, the Salisbury charges were the result of a Salisbury police detective posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social media chat apps Kik and Whatsapp. Using Plummer's cellphone number, police located his address and matched his Maine Registry of Motor Vehicle photo with the one he was using on the chat sites.

The Eagle Tribune reports that Plummer's address is on Sunnydale Lane in Parsonsfield.